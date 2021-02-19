Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.