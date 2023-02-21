Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cobleskill
Adult grief and support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film and speaker: ‘Brooklyn’ with Heather Urtz Amendolare, 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Appointments and info: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Historical Society pot luck dinner and show-and-tell, 6 p.m., Methodist Church.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Nature Day, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: education@occainfo.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Roast beef dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservations: 607-432-1312.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K Tablet Time, 11 a.m. and Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m.; Spark Joy Zoom presentation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to register: 607-865-5929.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
