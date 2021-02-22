Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 celebrating food and Washington’s birthday, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Garrattsville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 4413 State Route 51. for info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Lourdes Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., SUNY Morrisville, 20 Conkey Ave. For info and appointments: 607-251-0784.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Bainbridge
Doug’s Fish Fry to go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 Church St. Ordering also available until 4 p.m. at 607-753-9184, ext. 2. Sponsored by Bainbridge Rotary.
Cooperstown
Free Rapid Testing, 8 to 10 a.m., Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic, 1 Atwell Road. For asymptomatic individuals by calling 607-547-7973 in advance for appointment.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Final day. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed pogram, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
DOAS program, ‘Home Actions for Climate Solutions,’ 6:30 p.m., online. For info and to register: tinyurl.com/57hv8kgu
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and Zoom access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
