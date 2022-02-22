Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care. For info and appointments: 607-547-4625.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Film Society of Cooperstown, 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Double feature, ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.’ Find Film Society of Cooperstown on Facebook for more information.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Knitters and needleworkers, 10 a.m. to noon, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘Four’s a Crowd,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Zoom Music Makers: Fairy Tale songs, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 1 to 5. March: Leprechauns. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/3apu9ukf
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-k STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Ice fishing clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31. For info and to register: 607-547-8662.
Walton
Programs, Mahjong, 2 to 5 p.m.; Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.. For info: 607-547-9777.
Senior Center, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7:00 to 8:00 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Games Club, 3:00 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Get Woke! Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Bushel Collective. For info and to register: info@bushelcollective.org
Mahjong, noon to 4:00 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Pre-school Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
Eat for the Arts, to benefit Earlville Opera House, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Gilligan’s Island, 64 N. Main St. For info: 607-674-4397.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St., Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
