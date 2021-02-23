Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.