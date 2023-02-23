Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Vigil for Ukraine, noon to 1 p.m., Courthouse Square.

Oneonta

James & Bish DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $5 cover.

Cabaret Night, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Co-sponsored by Oneonta Osteopathy. For info: foothillspac.org

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Sidney

Open House for Tri-County Senior Center, 3 to 5 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 Pearl St. For info: 607-563-8065.

Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Bainbridge

Kevin Prater Band, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For reservations: 607-288-2882. For info: www.jerichoarts.org

Bovina

Bicentennial Art Project Gallery Show opening, 5 to 7 p.m., 33 Maple Ave. See the show, meet the artists. For info: 607-832-4884.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Last Chance Open House, Kelley’s Carved Convoy, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

‘Don’t Sheep’ exhibit closing reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org

Oneonta

‘Living Black History’ Break the Ice Open Mic, 3 p.m., Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave. Share good vibes through positive messages related to faith, HipHop4Life and/or Black history. Sponsored by ChurchNtheHood.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Encore presentation of ‘A Roadhouse Coup,’ 7 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/ms4nexmk

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Cooperstown

Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., Village Hall upstairs ballroom, 22 Main St. Kathy DeLacy from The Center in Utica will talk about efforts to help Ukrainians settle in CNY. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.

Delhi

Workshop for young musicians, 2 to 4 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info and to register: www.bushelcollective.org/events/serious-play/

Oneonta

Encore presentation of ‘A Roadhouse Coup,’ 3 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y3phnk3h

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.

Schenevus

Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.

Sidney

Film: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, Smart Community Room, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.