Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Vigil for Ukraine, noon to 1 p.m., Courthouse Square.
Oneonta
James & Bish DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza, $5 cover.
Cabaret Night, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Co-sponsored by Oneonta Osteopathy. For info: foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Sidney
Open House for Tri-County Senior Center, 3 to 5 p.m., A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 Pearl St. For info: 607-563-8065.
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Bainbridge
Kevin Prater Band, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre and Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For reservations: 607-288-2882. For info: www.jerichoarts.org
Bovina
Bicentennial Art Project Gallery Show opening, 5 to 7 p.m., 33 Maple Ave. See the show, meet the artists. For info: 607-832-4884.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Last Chance Open House, Kelley’s Carved Convoy, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
‘Don’t Sheep’ exhibit closing reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Oneonta
‘Living Black History’ Break the Ice Open Mic, 3 p.m., Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave. Share good vibes through positive messages related to faith, HipHop4Life and/or Black history. Sponsored by ChurchNtheHood.
Encore presentation of ‘A Roadhouse Coup,’ 7 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/ms4nexmk
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Worcester
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., Village Hall upstairs ballroom, 22 Main St. Kathy DeLacy from The Center in Utica will talk about efforts to help Ukrainians settle in CNY. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
Delhi
Workshop for young musicians, 2 to 4 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info and to register: www.bushelcollective.org/events/serious-play/
Oneonta
Encore presentation of ‘A Roadhouse Coup,’ 3 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y3phnk3h
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Sidney
Film: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, Smart Community Room, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
