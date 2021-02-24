Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Film, Herbert Ponting’s ‘The Great White Silence’ (1924), 6 to 8 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. For info and to register: aawcollective.com/adequate-earth-events
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers about clean heating and cooling questions for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Beginners cupcake decorating, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Online. For info and access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Walton Fire Department, 59 West St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday
Cooperstown
Exhibit opening, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Graphic Sketches by Trevor Wilson Plus Other Gallery Artists.’ For info: 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Chicken parmesan dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Fish dinner also available. For info: 607-432-0494.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
