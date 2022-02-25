Saturday
Bainbridge
Nothin’ Fancy, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info and tickets: 607-288-3883, www.jerichoarts.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Cooperstown Concert Series, Nora Jane Struthers, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel ballroom, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yckzjsk5
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Space Age art installation, noon to 2 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
NAACP Block Party, 1 to 4 p.m., Main Street. In celebration of Black History Month.
National Seed Swap, 9:30 a.m. to noon, St. James Episcopal Church Great Hall, 305 Main St. For info: mastergardner-otsego@cornell.edu
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Teen Advisory Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 12 to 18. For info: 607-432-1980 or programs@hmloneonta.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
The McKrells, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield
Tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park. For info: 607-547-8662.
Walton
Downton Abbey Tea Party, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Reading, 3 to 5 p.m., ‘Cards and Spinners’ by Daniel Smirlock, stream at facebook,com/GlimmerGlobeTheater. The NEXT! play-reading series by Fenimore Art Museum and Glimmer Globe Theater.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Space-age art installation, noon to 2 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street. Dine-in or takeout.
Sidney
Film: ‘Downton Abbey’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield
Tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park. For info: 607-547-8662.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Register: us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Book Signing and Talk, 6 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Guest: Chelsea Lauren, author of ‘Creatures Most Vile.’
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Eating Well for Cancer Prevention, 6 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info and to regiter: 518-234-4303, ext. 120, kmf239@cornell.edu, or reg.cce.cornell.edu/EatingWellForCancerPrevention_243
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs: Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
