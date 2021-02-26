Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Exhibit opening, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘Graphic Sketches by Trevor Wilson Plus Other Gallery Artists.’ For info: 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring tools and photographs.
Oneonta
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53837 State Route 30. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
West Fulton
Town Clerk’s office open/Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
franklin
Franklin Railroad and Community Museum, open 1 to 4 p.m., 572 Main St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Introduction to Motorcycle Engines, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., online. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, celebrating National Nutrition Month, 2 to 3 p.m., focused on holidays, food, recipes and nutrition. CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767,redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
