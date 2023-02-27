Cooperstown
Program: Lawyer in the Library, 4 to 5 p.m., Supreme Court Law Library, 197 Main St. Free. For info: 607-240-4310.
Last Day for Kelley’s Carved Convoy, etc., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Call/text 315-941-9607 for appointment.
Gilbertsville
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School, 693 State Route 51. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For appointments: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
‘The History of Scouting,’ 7 to 9 p.m., Community Center, 246 Main St. Sponsored by Unadilla Historical Association.
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m., and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Downsville
Free rabies clinic, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Colchester Town Garage, 6292 River Road. For dogs, cats, ferrets. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., sale day, all merchandise half off, (Price Chopper Plaza) 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Poetry reading, book signing, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center. A Red Dragon Reading Series presentation featuring Robert Bensen. For info: 607-436-3446.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Medicare 101, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register: http://bit.ly/3hBuFF. For info: 607-865-5929.
