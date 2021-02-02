Wednesday
Cobleskill
Nutrition & Wellness Series, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Zoom. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/12/03/ free-nutrition-and-wellness series, 581-234-4303, ext. 115.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. By appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Get the Facts About Cancer, 2 p.m., Bassett.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuduiorTOuG9HePBTogYIGHFeeWTvq4zlL
Franklin
Homemade soups takeout dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering accepted.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Schenevus
Induction ceremony for Schenevus Alumni of Distinction by Zoom, 7 p.m., Schenevus Central School. Zoom link available at schenevuscsd.org
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before class.
West Winfield
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Winfield Bassett Health Center, 544 E. Main St. For info and appointments for free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap tests and HPV tests: 888-345-0225.
The Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email the information to community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. A full list of events is available at www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.