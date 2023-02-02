Cooperstown
Soup ‘R Chili luncheon, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Advance orders: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association , 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Meet Your Local Heroes, 9 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Firehouse, 24 Chestnut St. Free and informative for all ages. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5n7br8eh.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Winter Carnival Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info: office@cooperstownchamber.org
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Russian Tea Party, 2 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Meet Russians seeking asylum in Delaware County. For info: bushelcollective.org
Gilbertsville
‘Shoo Away the Winter Blahs,’ 10:30 a.m., board and card games and bingo with lunch for everyone. New Life Fellowship Hall, Baptist Church, Commercial Street. Sponsored by Butternut Valley Grange.
Oneonta
‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
VIP reception for Oneonta YMCA, 3 to 5 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Register: 607-432-0010, option 9. Info: YMCAWelcome@oneontaymca.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. First Saturday Craft, 10 a.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time, 11 a.m. and Open Tech hour at Masonville branch, noon. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Take Your Child to the Library Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info and tickets: www.otsego/2000.org, 607-547-8881.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. Offering dine-in or takeout for $12 for adults, $7 for children.
Oneonta
‘August: Osage County,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Wedding Expo, noon to 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St.
Sherburne
Pre-Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Full Moon Stroll, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4732, friendsofrogers.org
Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Town Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For appointments 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
