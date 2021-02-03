Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Get the Facts About Cancer, 2 p.m., Bassett.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuduiorTOuG9HePBTogYIGHFeeWTvq4zlL
Franklin
Homemade soups takeout dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Free will offering accepted.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Schenevus
Induction ceremony for Schenevus Alumni of Distinction, 7 p.m., Schenevus Central School. Zoom link available at schenevuscsd.org
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before class.
West Winfield
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Winfield Bassett Health Center, 544 E. Main St. For info and appointments for free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap tests and HPV tests: 888-345-0225.
Friday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Takeout only chili dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., New Life Fellowship Hall of the Baptist Church, Commercial Street. By free-will donation.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Fried fish only. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 State Route 23. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
