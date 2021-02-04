Friday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Takeout chili dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., New Life Fellowship Hall of the Baptist Church, Commercial Street. By free-will donation.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Fried fish only. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 State Route 23. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Virtual Ice Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For events and at-home activities: handfordmills.org
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Laurens
Chicken and Biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Robin Seletsky, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. For access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Andy Puritz of Oneonta, criminal defense lawyer. Hosted by loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com.
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Online monthly discussion of proposed merger of Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Visit school websites and social media on meeting days for link to live stream forum.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
