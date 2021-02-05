Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Virtual Ice Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For events and at-home activities: handfordmills.org
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHisstory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Tech Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in person, by appointment. Library, 8 River St. 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Laurens
Chicken and Biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Robin Seletsky, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. For access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Andy Puritz of Oneonta, criminal defense lawyer. Hosted by loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters. Available in several formats. For info: www.from heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Online monthly discussion of proposed merger of Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Visit school websites and social media on meeting days for link to live stream forum.
sidney
Intro to Microsoft Word, 1 p.m., Library, 8 River St., 607-563-1200.
Zoom Tech Class, 6 p.m., Blogging Basics, library, 607-563-1200 or see library’s Facebook page.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating National Pizza Day with food, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Get the Facts About Cancer, 10 to 11 a.m., Zoom. To Register: https://bassett.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpdeispzwtGteHFy1yxpvrFKR8wGMgjgyJq
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Programs, Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Learners, 11 a.m.; library, 607-563-1200 or see library’s Facebook page.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
