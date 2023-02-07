Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St. For info: 607-510-4108.
Cooperstown
Film: ‘Six Degrees of Separation,’ 7 p.m., Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association , 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, Mary S. Briggs History Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Free Film “Black Lives/Black Lungs” & lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Freedom Room, Lee Hall.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Roast pork dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Patrons may dine-in or bring containers for takeout. For info: 607-432-5137.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Origami Love, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Opening Reception, 4:30 to 6 p.m., for “As You Will Be: Amy Ritter, Courtney Garvin, and Xyza Cruz Bacani” exhibit, Foreman Gallery of Art, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.