Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating National Pizza Day with food, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Get the Facts About Cancer, 10 to 11 a.m., Zoom. To Register: tinyurl.com/5ey7qch2
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Community blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 80-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Programs, Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Learners, 11 a.m.; library, 607-563-1200 or see library’s Facebook page.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Free COVID-19 testing clinic,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 8 to 10 a.m., Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. For asymptomatic patients by advance appointment only. For info and appointments: call 607-547-7973.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 12 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Workshop: Bring Your Child’s IEP Night,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color 6 to 8 p.m., Family Resource Network. By Zoom. Register: familyrn.org
The Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chesstnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. A full list of events is available at www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.