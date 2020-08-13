Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Online Lunch & Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and required registration: 607-432-0001.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Wilson’s barbecue, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, Family Dollar, 44 North Main St. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post No. 806
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Art by the Lake, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Virtual event: https://tinyurl.com/y6rbskyj.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Margaretville
Stone School House Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., state Route 28/30. Masks required. For info: 845-586-3994, wtaylor@catskill.net.
Mount Vision
Lisa Giobbi & Maxine Steinman Outdoor Screening, 8 to 9 p.m., Softball field, Mandy’s Bar & Grill, 2015 NY-205.
Oneonta
Chicken parmesan dinner, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat in or takeout. $12. For info: 607-432-0494.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Oxford
David Jacobs-Strain online concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, For info: 6onthesquare.org.
Richfield Springs
Brooks’ chicken and ribs drive-thru event, noon, Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org, 315-858-3200.
West Edmeston
Chicken barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, 164 County Highway 18c.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schenevus Library, 168 Main. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. Masks required. For info: www.wilcoxhouse.wordpress.com.
Monday
Oneonta
Take and Make Craft for all ages, Huntington Memorial Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 62 Chestnut St. For info: hml.oneonta.org.
Tuesday
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, On Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, fax to 607-432-5707, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.