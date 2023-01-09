Tuesday
Cooperstown
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St.. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Otego
Citizen Preparedness Training Program, 6 p.m., First Christian Church of Otego, 704 County Route 6. Advance registration required. For info: prepare.ny.gov
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Book Group, 11:30 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: 'Dr. Strangelove' with speaker Dmitri Kasterine, 7 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St. Hosted by Film Society of Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, FilmSoceityCooperstown@gmail.com
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Al-Anon Family Group, noon, Harder room, United Ministry Church, 1 Church St., Delhi.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Yager Museum, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
The Community Calendar includes events for the public that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar listings may be submitted by emailing them to community@thedailystar.com. They may also be mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
