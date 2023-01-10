Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: ‘Dr. Strangelove’ with speaker Dmitri Kasterine, 7 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St. Hosted by Film Society of Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, FilmSoceityCooperstown@gmail.com
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Al-Anon Family Group, noon, Harder room, United Ministry Church, 1 Church St., Delhi. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Yager Museum, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, 1 Church St. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St., Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m.; Prepare for Medicare, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m.; Bead It, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
