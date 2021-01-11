TUESDAY
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with nutritous food and recipies. For info and to register: www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Story Time at 10 a.m. and Pre-K Library Learners at 11 a.m., on Zoom. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., Primary Care, 136 Parkway Drive. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointment: 315-412-5875.
Nutrition and Wellness Series, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/12/03/free-nutrition-and-wellness-series, 518-234-4303, ext. 115, mml39@cornell.edu.
Cooperstown
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 to 10 a.m., Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointment: 607-547-7973.
Looking in the Mirror: Cooperstown Reflects on Racism and Law Enforcement, 7 p.m., Friends of the Village Library, 22 Main St. Register at FOVL.eventbrite.com
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
