Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, 1 Church St. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St., Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m.; Prepare for Medicare, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m.; Bead It, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Ham dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Eat in or take out.
Oneonta
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Open Mic and Spoken Word, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. For all ages by donation. For info: sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime Friday, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
