Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Ham dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Eat in or take out.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Open Mic and Spoken Word, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. For all ages by donation. For info: sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime Friday, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Morris
Identifying hemlock wooly adelgid, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Morris Fire Hall, 117 E. Main St. Adult education program sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association. For info: 607-547-4488, occainfo.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee, 10 a.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway.
Metropolitan Opera broadcast: ‘Fedora,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.foothillspac.org or find them on Facebook.
Second Saturday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Barbecued chicken sale, 11 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department, 53613 State Route 30. $8 halves will be available until sold out.
Sidney
Second Saturday movie: ‘The Woman King,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
Mixed Media art workshop with Celia Buchanan, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St. For info and to register: www.roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-214-6040.
Unadilla
Walton
Author reading and book signing with Mel Steinbrecher, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Oneonta
‘Let’s Fulfill the Dream,’ 3 to 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian (Red Door) Church, 2 Walling Ave. Birthday celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by Oneonta Area NAACP.
Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Winter Concert, 3 p.m., Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. For info: ldye.org, 917- 902-9301.
Walton
Coffeehouse Concert featuring Sarah Milonovich and Greg Anderson, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. In-person and livestreamed. For info: musiconthedelaware.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Get the Kids Out, noon to 3 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. Ongoing outdoor winter activities. If there is snow, families should bring their own sleds, toboggans, etc. Sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association. For info: 607-547-4488.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
