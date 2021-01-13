Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sherburne
Snowshoeing, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rogers Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Custom Journal Making, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-0929.
Friday
Middleburgh
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointment: 315-412-5875 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. before day of testing.
Oneonta
Go STEM Winter Break Institute application deadline, for students in grades 7 through 12. For info: Doug Reilly at reillydg@oneonta.edu To apply: www.cdostem.org/gosteminstitute.html
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
Online presentation by Rick Bunting: ‘Florida Reflections,’ 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Registration: https://doas.us/event/florida-reflections/
Springfield
‘Naked Eye Astronomy: Winter Edition — Are Your Sirius?,’ 7 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80. Outdoor program led by Otsego County Conservation Association Vice President Jim Hill. For info and to register: tinyurl.com/y6ramawp
