Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bouck Hall ballroom, SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopsenior center@gmail.com.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Moving Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paperback Exchange, 77 Silver St. Bring bags to be filled with paperback books for $5 each. For info: 607-336-1515.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Substitute Teacher Recruitment Day, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Oneonta Middle School, 130 East St. For info: Reggie McGuiness at rmcguinn ess@oneontacsd.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order / arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing, 8:30 to 4 p.m., Bouck Hall ballroom, SUNY Cobleskil, 196 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Norwich
Moving Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paperback Exchange, 77 Silver St. Bring bags to fill with paperback books for $5. For info: 607-336-1515.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Performance: ‘Honk! JR.,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For info: orpheustheatre.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Phoenix MIlls
Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 1 to 3 p.m., Meadows, Classroom B, 140 CR 33W.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
