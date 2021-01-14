Friday
Middleburgh
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointment: 315-412-5875 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. before day of testing.
Oneonta
Go STEM Winter Break Institute application deadline, for students in grades 7 through 12. For info: Doug Reilly at reillydg@oneonta.edu To apply: www.cdostem.org/gosteminstitute.html
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
Online presentation by Rick Bunting: ‘Florida Reflections,’ 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Registration: https://doas.us/event/florida-reflections/
Springfield
‘Naked Eye Astronomy: Winter Edition — Are Your Sirius?,’ 7 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80. Outdoor program led by Otsego County Conservation Association Vice President Jim Hill. For info and to register: tinyurl.com/y6ramawp
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Hobart
Hobart Book Village: All six book shops open, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cookbook clearance sale at Creative Corner Books, 607 Main St. Sale on selected items at Vintage Bottega, 645 E. Main St. For info: www.hobartbookvillage.com
Oneonta
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 a.m. to noon, Bassett Health Center, 125 Main St. Free for asymptomatic individuals. For appointments: 607-433-6510 weekdays.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstaris. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Walton
Virtual Concert with Take 3, 7:30 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Register: Waltontheatre.org
West Fulton
Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Friends of Village Library Speaker Series: Antoniette Kuzminski, Emerging Contaminants in Lake Otsego and Susquehanna River, 3 p.m., Online. Register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Hobart
Hobart Book Village: All six book shops open, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cookbook clearance sale at Creative Corner Books, 607 Main St. Sale on selected items at Vintage Bottega, 645 E. Main St. For info: www.hobartbookvillage.com
Oneonta
Oneonta Area NAACP MLK Day Celebration, 3 p.m., Online. Honoring the Civil Rights Movement contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. For info: www.facebook.com/events/144093947390376/
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Sara Milonovich and Greg Anderson, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. For viewing: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Hobart
Hobart Book Village: All six book shops open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cookbook clearance sale at Creative Corner Books, 607 Main St. Sale on selected items at Vintage Bottega, 645 E. Main St. For info: www.hobartbookvillage.com
Oneonta
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-27767, redcrossblood.org
