Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 Genesee St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Cooperstown
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 to 10 a.m., free for asymptomatic individuals. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. For appointments: 607-547-7973.
Why Zoning Shouldn’t Be Taboo, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., OCCA. For info and to register: www.occainfo.org, planner@occainfo.org.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating National Popcorn Day, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Merger study panel discussion, 6 to 7 p.m. Schenevus and Worcester Central School Districts. Merger Study Report panel discussion. Zoom link: https://sites.google.com/worcestercs.org/schenevusworcester/home
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-3929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
Nutrition & Wellness Series, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/events, 518-234-4303, ext. 115. mml139@cornell.edu
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
