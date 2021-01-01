Saturday
Fulton
Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton. For info and appointments: 518-827-6365.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. For info: 607-432-9067.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Monday
Worcester
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., municipal building, Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 607-397-8119, redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Interactive weekly Zoom series debuts, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE. Focused on holidays, food, recipes and nutrition. CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Climate action panel discussion, 7 p.m., DOAS. For info and required registration: https://doas.us/event/climate-action-panel-discussion/
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing can be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.