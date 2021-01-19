Wednesday
Cobleskill
Nutrition & Wellness Series, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/events, 518-234-4303, ext. 115. mml139@cornell.edu
cooperstown
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Greene
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1180 State Highway 206. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital Device Call-in Day, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance with digital devices.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Laurens
Free drive-thru food distribution, 4 p.m. until supply is gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11. All are welcome.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
PEO Founders Day, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: 607-437-7294.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
