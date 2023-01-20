Bainbridge
Remington Ryde bluegrass band, 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre & Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For reservations: 607-288-3882. For info: www.jerichoarts.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Hybrid gardening workshop, 10 a.m., CCE Education Center and on Zoom, 123 Lake St. For info and to register by Jan. 18: https://tinyurl.com/4muwmejw, 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: leartgarage@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Soup and sandwich luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, New Life Fellowship Hall, Commercial Street. A la carte, dine-in or takeout.
Laurens
Superheroes vs. Cancer Zumbathon, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Laurens Central School MPR room, 55 Main St. For info: 607-441-7232.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Winter Living Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4733, friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Painting with Joy, 10 a.m. and Books a la Carte sale, 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St... For info: www.historicsidney.org or
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen meeting: DIY Lavender Bath Bombs, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
“Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories,” 3 to 4 p.m., upstairs ballroom, 22 Main St., a Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Sunday Speaker Series presentation.
Oneonta
Catskill Wind Ensemble Mid-Winter Pops Concert, 3 p.m., Belden Auditorium, Oneonta High School, East Street. Free or by donation. For info: 607-432-7085, www.catskillwinds.com
Sidney
Film: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m.; In-Stitches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Oneonta
Three exhibit openings, SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m., Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m.; Board of Trustees meeting; 4:30 p.m. and Open Tech Hour, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m.; Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
