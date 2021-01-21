Friday
Middleburgh
Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Middleburgh Reformed Church, 178 River St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Broad Street Methdist Church, 74 N. Broad St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sherburne
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 876, 15 S. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstaris. For info: 607-432-3333
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Folk singer/songwriter Greg Greenway, online concert, 7:30 p.m., presented by 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Margaretville
Late Winter Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, downstairs, 785 Main St. For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Online lecture: ‘Conspiracy Theories and You,’ 7 p.m., presented by Hartwick College at https://hartwick.zoom.us/j/92868870089#success
Monday
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. Featuring Tracey Grippe, owner of Tina Marie’s Salon in Oneonta. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
