Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Laurens
Coaches vs. Cancer ZUMBATHON, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. For info: 607-432-2050.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Works by Jessica Farrell exhibit opening, 3 to 5 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Sherburne
Winter Living Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2725 NY 80. For info: www.facebook.com/events/1764148717106555/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield
Snow tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, Springfield. Weather permitting. For info: 607-547-8662.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-435-0800.
Sunday
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Springfield
Snow tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, Springfield. Weather permitting. For info: 607-547-8662.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Register: us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Virtual tour: Highlights of American Folk Art, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Deposit
Car Seat Check, 3 to 6 p.m., Firehouse, 130 2nd St. For info and appointments: 607-561-7605, shannon.hartz@troopers.ny.gov
Laurens
Republican Party Caucus, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club by Zoom, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info: 607-432-1980.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Register: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info. and appointments: 800-783-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Library programs, Cribbage, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m.; Animal Crossing, Island Hop, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
