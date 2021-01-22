Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333
Margaretville
Late Winter Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, downstairs, 785 Main St. For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Folk singer/songwriter Greg Greenway, online concert, 7:30 p.m., presented by 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Margaretville
Late Winter Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, downstairs, 785 Main St. For info: www.longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Online lecture: ‘Conspiracy Theories and You,’ 7 p.m., presented by Hartwick College at https://hartwick.zoom.us/j/92868870089#success
Monday
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. Featuring Tracey Grippe, owner of Tina Marie’s Salon in Oneonta. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 - celebrating National Hot Tea month with food and recipes, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.cce-schoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m., sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For info: hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/
Sidney
Adult and Continuing program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
