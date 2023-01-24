Oneonta

Three exhibit openings, SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m., Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m.; Board of Trustees meeting; 4:30 p.m. and Open Tech Hour, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m.; Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Cobleskill

Adult grief and support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

‘Eight Men Out’ with Simeon Lipman, 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.

Davenport Center

Davenport Historical Society , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Family mental health support, 6 to 7:30 p.m., United Ministry Church, 1 Church St. Monthly on fourth Wednesday.

Fly Creek

Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26. Featuring program by Deborah L. Miller of Fly Creek Flowers.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K Tablet Time, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5;30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.

Walton

Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

