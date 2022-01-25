Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Virtual tour: Highlights of American Folk Art, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Deposit
Car Seat Check, 3 to 6 p.m., Firehouse, 130 2nd St. For info and appointments: 607-561-7605, shannon.hartz@troopers.ny.gov
Laurens
Democratic Party and Republican Party Caucus, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual Book Club by Zoom, 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info: 607-432-1980.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., In-person Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Register: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info. and appointments: 800-783-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Library programs, Cribbage, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m.; Animal Crossing, Island Hop, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: ‘The Commitments’ followed by talk, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Hosted by Film Society of Cooperstown.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘On The Waterfront,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or email kendalld@hartwick.edu
Zoom Music Makers: Winter songs, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 1 to 5. February: Fairy Tale songs; March: Leprechauns. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/3apu9ukf
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K Stem, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Mahjong, 5 p.m.; Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.