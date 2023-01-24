Cobleskill
Adult grief and support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Eight Men Out’ with Simeon Lipman, 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Family mental health support, 6 to 7:30 p.m., United Ministry Church, 1 Church St. Monthly on fourth Wednesday.
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26. Featuring program by Deborah L. Miller of Fly Creek Flowers.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K Tablet Time, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5;30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Documentary ‘Windshipped,’ 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Screening, question-and-answer period, tasting. For info: www.bushelcollective.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.