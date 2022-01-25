Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: ‘The Commitments’ followed by talk, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Hosted by Film Society of Cooperstown.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘On The Waterfront,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or email kendalld@hartwick.edu
Zoom Music Makers: Winter songs, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 1 to 5. February: Fairy Tale songs; March: Leprechauns. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/3apu9ukf
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K Stem, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m.; Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Mahjong, 5 p.m.; Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., room 236, Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 booster shots, 1 to 6 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall gymnasium, 106 Suffolk Circle. For info and appointments: www.cobleskill.edu
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Webinar on hemlock woolly adelgid, 7 p.m. For info and to register: occainfo.org/occa-calendar, 607-282-4087.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Community lap swim, 7 to 8 a.m.; open swim 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool. For info: 607-746-4263.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423, 607-431-4480 or kendalld@hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., room 207, Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
