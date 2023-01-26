Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7.
Meatloaf dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in and takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
‘Into the Woods Jr.,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets available online and at the door. For info: www.orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Center, 5 River St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. See Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Desserts and Diaries, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info and reservations: 607-746-3849.
Fleischmanns
Opening reception for ‘Departures’ exhibit, 4 to 7 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For info: 1053gallery.com, 845-254-3461.
Middleburgh
National Seed Swap Day, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. Sponsored by CCE.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
National Seed Swap Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Oneonta Farmers’ Market, 24 Market St., Foothills atrium. Sponsored by CCE.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Starstruck Players present ‘Into the Woods Jr.,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets available online and at door. For info: www.orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Nate Gross, 7:30 p.m., 6 On the Square, 6 Lafayette Place. On stage and livestreamed. For tickets and info: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Chili tasting featuring Uncleshake, 6 to 9 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: sidney.ny.cc@gmail.com, 607-604-4584.
Scrapbooking for beginners, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Annual jigsaw puzzle tournament, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Oneonta
Bingo, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. Gift baskets, raffles, 50/50. Benefit for Super Heroes Humane Society. For info: 607-435-0035.
Starstruck Players present ‘Into the Woods Jr.,’ 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets available at door. For info: www.orpheustheatre.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Ages 18 and over.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Chuck’s Comedy Club, 9 to 10 p.m., Waterfront at Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Featuring Derrick Knopsnyder. Free with SUNY Oneonta Event Pass or $6. For info: 607-436-3722.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
