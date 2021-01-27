Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hancock
Invasive Knotweed in the Upper Delaware River Watershed webinar, 6 p.m., bit.ly/UDRknotweed.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Schoharie
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Apple Barrel Country Store, 115 NY-30A. For info and mammogram and pap test appointments: 888-345-0225.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Baby Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Earlville
‘PPP and SOS Opportunities and Considerations,’ 11 a.m., Online. Review of Paycheck Protection and Shuttered Venue Operator programs for arts organizations. Register at tinyurl.com/yylh54tn.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
History Center open, 12 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Roast beef dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. 607-432-0494.
