Friday
Earlville
‘PPP and SOS Opportunities and Considerations,’ 11 a.m., Online. Review of Paycheck Protection and Shuttered Venue Operator programs for arts organizations. Register at tinyurl.com/yylh54tn.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
History Center open, 12 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Roast beef dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. 607-432-0494.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Middleburgh
Book signing and wine tasting, noon to 5 p.m., Middleburgh Winery, 2636 State Highway 145. Winery co-owner Tonda Dunbar will sign copies of her book, “Wine-ing For Retirement.” For info: www.middleburghwinery.com
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Snowshoeing, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Rogers Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info and to register: info@friendsofrogers.org, 607-674-4733.
West Fulton
Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., town clerk’s office also open, 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com, www.oxfordlegion.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
