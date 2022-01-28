Saturday
Andes
Lunar New Year Celebration, 11 a.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, an.ill@4cls.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Volunteer training sessions, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., Fairy Spring Park. For help finding Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. Registration and info: occainfo.org/occa-calendar, 607-282-4087.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Gilbertsville
Sale of soups and sandwiches, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street. Takeout only.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 NY-23. For info and appointments: www.facebook.com/events/ 1517933475254636, 888-345-0225, or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, corner of Main and Maple streets. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Metropolitan Opera Live: ‘Rigoletto,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roscoe
Roscoe Beer Winterfest, noon to 7 p.m., Roscoe Beer Company, 145 Rockland Road. For info: www.sullivancatskills.com/event/roscoe-beer-winterfest/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-435-0800.
Sunday
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Schenevus
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street. Sponsored by AMVETS Post 2752.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St.. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main Street. For info: 607-746-4263.
Norwich
Auditions for 'Boeing, Boeing,' 6 to 8 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs: Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
