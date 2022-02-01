Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs: Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.biore ference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘Boys Town,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. PreK Cooks, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Teen Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Walton
Mahjong, 2 to 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.