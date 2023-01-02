Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main St. Call 800-733-2767, visit redcrossblood.org for appointments.
Springfield
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoo Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Open tech hour at Masonville branch, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive. Call 800-733-2767, visit redcrossblood.org for appointments.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Call 800-733-2767, visit redcrossblood.org for appointments.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
