Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Interactive weekly Zoom series debuts, 2 to 3 p.m., CCE. Focused on holidays, food, recipes and nutrition. CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Climate action panel discussion, 7 p.m., DOAS. For info and required registration: https://doas.us/event/climate-action-panel-discussion/
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, To register: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. for ges 8 to 17. Sidney Memorial Public Library. Limited spaces. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O'Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200, www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Virtual Teen Crafts, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Sock snowman. For info: 607-563-1200, www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
