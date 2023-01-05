Bainbridge
Susquehanna String Band, 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre & Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For info and reservations: 607-288-3882.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime Friday, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Opening reception for exhibit featuring Abraham Ferraro and Ryan Parr, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Programs, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Raggedy Reader, 11 a.m. and Open Tech hour, noon. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Esperance
Second Sunday Snowshoe, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: 518−875−6935, info@landisarboretum.org
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. Dine-in or takeout.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church..
Shadow puppet workshop, 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St.. Presented by Catskill Puppet Theater. For info: 607-604-4584.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Presentation by Brent Lehman, Professor and manager of Cobleskill Hatchery at Cobleskill College.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
The Community Calendar includes events for the public that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar listings may be submitted by emailing them to community@thedailystar.com. They may also be mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.