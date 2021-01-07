Friday
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fried or baked haddock dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200, www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/
Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Margaretville
Longyear Gallery Holiday Show, noon to 4 p.m., 785 Main St.
Oneonta
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 a.m. to noon, Bassett Health Center, 125 Main St. Free. For asymptomatic individuals. Call 607-433-6510 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for required appointment.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Ellis Paul in concert via Zoom, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Delhi
Pet Vet at Tractor Supply, 12:30 to 2 p.m., 69 Main St. For info: 800-427-7973.
Margaretville
Longyear Gallery Holiday Show, noon to 4 p.m., 785 Main St.
Oneonta
Pet Vet at Tractor Supply, 12:30 to 2 p.m., 6396 State Highway 23. For info: 800-427-7973.
Monday
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Sidney
Tech open hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.