Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Margaretville
Longyear Gallery Holiday Show, noon to 4 p.m., 785 Main St.
Oneonta
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 a.m. to noon, Bassett Health Center, 125 Main St. Free. For asymptomatic individuals. Call 607-433-6510 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for required appointment.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Ellis Paul in concert via Zoom, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Delhi
Pet Vet at Tractor Supply, 12:30 to 2 p.m., 69 Main St. For info: 800-427-7973.
Margaretville
Longyear Gallery Holiday Show, noon to 4 p.m., 785 Main St.
Oneonta
Pet Vet at Tractor Supply, 12:30 to 2 p.m., 6396 State Highway 23. For info: 800-427-7973.
Monday
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Sidney
Tech open hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Appointments: 607-563-1200.
TUESDAY
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with nutritous food and recipies. For info and to register: www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Cooperstown
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8 to 10 a.m., Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointment: 607-547-7973.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sharon Springs
COVID-19 rapid testing, 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., Sharon Springs Health Center, 591 US-20, Suite 1. For asymptomatic individuals. For appointments: 315-412-5875.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Story Time at 10 a.m. and Pre-K Library Learners at 11 a.m., on Zoom. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
