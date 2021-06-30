THURDAY
Cobleskill
Diverse Voices of American Music, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 109 Chapel St., outdoors, featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Esperance
Shanti Vun Drum Circles, 7 to 9 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: Vijaya8397@yahoo.com, 518-234-8397.
Franklin
A Summer Picnic, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
City of Oneonta Summer Music Series: Lucia & Levi, 7 p.m., Neahwa Bandstand Stage Area Near Hodges Pond. For info: 607-432-0680
PEO meeting, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Topics: ELF, Summer Fun. For info: Margaret 607-267-9105.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tom and Doug’s Cruise-in, 6 to 9 p.m., Southside Mall parking lot, 5006 State Route 23. Weather permitting. For info: 607-432-2134.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
FRIDAY
Cherry Valley
Reception marking opening of Sculpture Trail, 6 p.m., Cherry Valley Museum garden, 49 Main St. For info: www.cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-746-2155, tinyurl.com/yylyxjb
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Jefferson
Diverse Voices of American Music, 7:30 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St., indoors featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet. Free. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, 656 County Highway 33. Free music and bonfire. Food and drinks available. For info: ommegang.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Schenevus
Friday Nights in park, 6. to 10 p.m., Borst Field, 1 Borst Way.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Plaza, 181 Delaware St. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/
Worcester
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Kate Lane. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.
