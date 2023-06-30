Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Fireworks display, at dusk over Otsego Lake, near Lakefront Park. Rain date: July 8.
DeLancey
Healing Grief, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cabin Hill Church, 7615 County Route 2. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tour through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com
Halcottsville
Summer exhibit opening reception, 4 to 9 p.m., The Porch, 390 Halcottsville Road. Featuring Amaia G. Marzabel’s ‘Lost Identity.’ For info: marzabel.net, merchart.shop
Margaretville
Field Days, 11 a.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.
Middlefield
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
Morris
Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion1, 11 a.m. to noon, Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 7 to 12. For info: dandelionstage.com
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Music at the B, Steve Fabrizio Band, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. A pass-the-hat event.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Oxford Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Pierstown
Holiday Sales and Raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. White elephant table, bake sale, raffle and hot dogs. For info: 607-437-4656, 6-7-237-2930.
Roxbury
Silent Auction, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Roxbury Library, 53742 State Route 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Treadwell
Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.
West Kortright
Kidstock!, 11 a.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5cfssw8s
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museum hours, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Visit Museum of History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts, and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606l
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., final day, Fair Street tents. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown for benefit of Village Library.
Esperance
Upper Catskill String Quartet, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 200 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8r8dtb
Franklin
Comedy: ‘Good People,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket
Stagecoach Run Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tours through Franklin, Treadwell and Delhi. For info: stagecoachrun.com
Margaretville
Field Days, 1 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks displays on July 1 and 4.
Morris
Flea Market and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake St.. For info: facebook.com/otsegocountyfair
Oneonta
Dinosaur Invasion2, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dandelion Stage at OWL, 167 Youngs Road, Fortin Park. For ages 3 to 6. For info: dandelionstage..com
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263.
Treadwell
Stagecoach Run Spotlight Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Word and Image Gallery, 94 Church St. Featuring more than 50 artists. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5epxuhc2.
Monday
Bainbridge
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bainbridge, North Main Street. For info: 607-226-3993 or find Bainbridge Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Cooperstown
Decorated boat parade, 3 p.m., Forms off Three Mile Point. Awards presentation at Lakefront Park. All boats welcome. For info: 518-542-6630.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Margaretville
Field Days, 6 p.m., Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Strawberry shortcake social, 4 to 7 p.m., West Delhi United Presbyterian Church, 45 Sutherland Road.
Gilbertsville
Parade, 9 a.m., old Gilbertsville school to Commercial Street and back. Bake sale at Gilbertsville Baptist Church follows.
Margaretville
Field Days, noon, Village Park. Sponsored by Margaretville Fire Department. Fireworks display.
Oneonta
Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m., parade followed by food, music, activities and fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. in Neahwa Park.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Salt Springville
Quiet Concert for the Fourth, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn. Presented by Catskill Conservatory followed by potluck supper. For info: 607-263-5230.
Springfield Center
Fourth of July parade and celebration, 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. at Glimmerglass State Park. Fireworks display at dusk. For info: 315-858-0304.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Esperance
Drum Circles at Landis Arboretum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/u6nmeh9b
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
Artists panel discussion, 5 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. With Star Power Painting exhibit artists Tracy Helgeson, Deborah Guertze and Lillian Voorhees. Reservations recommended. Text/call 315-941-9607 or LeArtGarage@gmail.com, 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
