Saturday

Andes

Views and Vistas Garden Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. Maps available at library. For info: 845-676-3333.

Bainbridge

Sale of barbecued chicken by Wilson, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Book launch, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. ‘Trial in Cooperstown’ — reading and signing with author Tom Morgan. For info: tomasinmorgan.com, FenimoreArt.org.

Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Christina Hunt-Wood, High Alert Artists Speak Out, Part II, middle bay. Thereafter on view Saturdays 11-3 and daily through Aug. 11 by appointment, text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327. FBArtGarageCooperstown.

Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Roots: Nora Ashwood-Lane, Marc Pelletier, Lavern Kelley, main gallery. Thereafter on view Saturdays 11-3 and daily through Aug. 11 by appointment, text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327. FBArtGarageCooperstown.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

East Guilford

Lawn and bake sale and chicken barbecue, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, county Route 35.

Edmeston

Pathfinder Village Summer Concert: Sidney Community Band, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org

Esperance

Pond Exploration, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4sz3ewpu

Fort Hunter

Schoharie Crossing Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, 129 Schoharie St. $15 entry fee. Awards at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit animal shelters. Rain date: July 11.

Franklin

Free performance by Kwaku Kwaakye and Gino Sitson, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Gilbertsville

Tom Golden and Friends, 5:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2859.

Guilford

Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com

Howes Cave

Onyota’a:ka Dancers from Oneida, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org

Margaretville

Cemetery Tours, 4 to 6 p.m., Margaretville Cemetery. Sponsored by Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. For info and to register: 845-586-4736.

Oneonta

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcroosblood.org.

Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Soda Jerks/Action Lube, 458 Chestnut St. Benefit for Friends of the Oneonta Theatre. For info: 607-287-8483.

Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.

HML Writers with Deborah Blake, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980, Hmlwriters@gmail.com

Off the Record, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. $5 cover. For info: 607-432-0494.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Otego Alumni Association annual reunion, 11 a.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club. Social hour, meeting, dish to share picnic lunch. For info: 607-988-2613.

Schoharie

Fourth Annual Schoharie Lily Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lily Park, Fort Road.

Stamford

Neon Nights performance series, 8 to 10 p.m., Carriage House. For info: neoncaviar.com, @neoncaviar

Unadilla

Book sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131, unadillalibrary@gmail.com

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Comet Tales & Tails by Zoom, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: Zoom ID: 825 5368 8305, 607-865-5929

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Central Bridge

Historic sign dedications, 3 p.m., Central Bridge Civic Association, Church and South Main.

Cooperstown

Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.

Delhi

Film ‘Pushed up the Mountain,’ 7:30 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. $5 at the door suggested. Q&A to follow. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Franklin

Free performance by Kwaku Kwaakye and Gino Sitson, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org

Music at the Market: Iron Mountain Variety, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall lawn, Institute Street. For info: Facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/

Oneonta

Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/

Oxford

Free Concert with Nate Gross, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Sponsored by 6 On The Square in celebration of 14th anniversary. BYO chairs/blankets. Rain location: 6OTS.

Sidney

Family of Heroes Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 118 River St. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub/

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Walton

Ridin’ the Rails concert, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: waltontheatre.org, 607-865-5929.

West Kortright

Landscape and Garden Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: https://westkc.org/eventbrite-event/2021-landscape-garden-tour/

Monday

Bainbridge

Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Free rabies clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Appointments: 607-547-8111, ext.111, sqspca.org

What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to healing and Hope featuring Jim Havener of Milford, owner of Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.

Davenport

Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Walton

Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

