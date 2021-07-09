Saturday
Andes
Views and Vistas Garden Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. Maps available at library. For info: 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
Sale of barbecued chicken by Wilson, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar. Sponsored by American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Book launch, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. ‘Trial in Cooperstown’ — reading and signing with author Tom Morgan. For info: tomasinmorgan.com, FenimoreArt.org.
Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Christina Hunt-Wood, High Alert Artists Speak Out, Part II, middle bay. Thereafter on view Saturdays 11-3 and daily through Aug. 11 by appointment, text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327. FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Roots: Nora Ashwood-Lane, Marc Pelletier, Lavern Kelley, main gallery. Thereafter on view Saturdays 11-3 and daily through Aug. 11 by appointment, text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327. FBArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Guilford
Lawn and bake sale and chicken barbecue, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, county Route 35.
Edmeston
Pathfinder Village Summer Concert: Sidney Community Band, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfindervillage.org
Esperance
Pond Exploration, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/4sz3ewpu
Fort Hunter
Schoharie Crossing Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, 129 Schoharie St. $15 entry fee. Awards at 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit animal shelters. Rain date: July 11.
Franklin
Free performance by Kwaku Kwaakye and Gino Sitson, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Tom Golden and Friends, 5:30 p.m., Empire House, 136 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2859.
Guilford
Open Air Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Market place, 125 Marble Road. For info: 6zero7events.com
Howes Cave
Onyota’a:ka Dancers from Oneida, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Cemetery Tours, 4 to 6 p.m., Margaretville Cemetery. Sponsored by Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. For info and to register: 845-586-4736.
Oneonta
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcroosblood.org.
Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Soda Jerks/Action Lube, 458 Chestnut St. Benefit for Friends of the Oneonta Theatre. For info: 607-287-8483.
Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
HML Writers with Deborah Blake, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980, Hmlwriters@gmail.com
Off the Record, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. $5 cover. For info: 607-432-0494.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Otego Alumni Association annual reunion, 11 a.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club. Social hour, meeting, dish to share picnic lunch. For info: 607-988-2613.
Schoharie
Fourth Annual Schoharie Lily Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lily Park, Fort Road.
Stamford
Neon Nights performance series, 8 to 10 p.m., Carriage House. For info: neoncaviar.com, @neoncaviar
Unadilla
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131, unadillalibrary@gmail.com
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Comet Tales & Tails by Zoom, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: Zoom ID: 825 5368 8305, 607-865-5929
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Central Bridge
Historic sign dedications, 3 p.m., Central Bridge Civic Association, Church and South Main.
Cooperstown
Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.
Delhi
Film ‘Pushed up the Mountain,’ 7:30 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. $5 at the door suggested. Q&A to follow. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Franklin
Free performance by Kwaku Kwaakye and Gino Sitson, 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Music at the Market: Iron Mountain Variety, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hall lawn, Institute Street. For info: Facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Oneonta
Summer Sunday Series, 1 to 3 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/2021-summer-sunday-series/
Oxford
Free Concert with Nate Gross, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Sponsored by 6 On The Square in celebration of 14th anniversary. BYO chairs/blankets. Rain location: 6OTS.
Sidney
Family of Heroes Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 118 River St. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub/
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Walton
Ridin’ the Rails concert, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: waltontheatre.org, 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Landscape and Garden Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: https://westkc.org/eventbrite-event/2021-landscape-garden-tour/
Monday
Bainbridge
Monday Night Market, 6 p.m., Rockwell’s Highway 7, state Route 7. For info: 6zero7events.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Free rabies clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Appointments: 607-547-8111, ext.111, sqspca.org
What’s For Dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., virtual cookalong and nutrition lesson. For info and to register: http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner
Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Podcast, 9 a.m., From Heartache to healing and Hope featuring Jim Havener of Milford, owner of Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmers.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Family Farm Fun, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children ages 4 to 8. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Virtual Farmers’ Museum Junior Livestock Show. Visit FarmersMuseum.org/JLS for live streaming information.
Davenport
Live music sessions, 7 to 10 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, 62 Davenport Center Road. For info: 607-278-5277, mollinrc@oneonta.edu.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Walton
Tent Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
